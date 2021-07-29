Hikvision announces 2021 first half-year financial results

HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has announced its financial results for the first half of 2021. During the reporting period, Hikvision generated a revenue of RMB 33.90 billion with a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 39.68%. Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company were RMB 6.48 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 40.17%.

Key accounting data of Hikvision 2021 first half-year financial results

2021 first half year 2020 first half year YoY change (%) Operating income (RMB) 33,902,098,368.10 24,271,159,243.76 39.68% Net profits attributable to

shareholders of the listed

company (RMB) 6,481,424,653.39 4,623,972,830.87 40.17%

Hikvision's revenue in overseas markets amounted to RMB 9.47 billion, with a YoY increase of 25.53%.

In the first half-year of 2021, Hikvision further expanded its investment in R&D, to RMB 3.88 billion, which accounted for 11.44% of the revenue.

Amid continuing uncertainties in the global environment, Hikvision remains focused on technological innovation and optimizing operations to maintain solid company development and value creation for its customers.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

