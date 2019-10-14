Hikvision to demonstrate intelligent transportation systems at ITS World Congress in Singapore

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading provider of innovative video security products and solutions, will exhibit at the 26th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress in Singapore from 21 -25 October 2019, bringing its latest innovations in traffic management, mobile solutions, and parking to the attendees.

At the event, Hikvision will introduce a suite of intelligent transportation solutions and products including traffic cameras, signal control, smart mobile devices, a complete parking solution, and an AI algorithm training system. Ben Mao, General Manager of Hikvision Singapore said, "We strive to ensure our transportation management solutions support smarter and greener cities, and help make essential parts of daily life like commuting and parking easier."

Traffic control and monitoring

Boasting traffic violation detection, license plate recognition, vehicle feature recognition and speeding capture, the Hikvision traffic cameras are going to be demonstrated for checkpoint, intersection and highway uses. The cameras observe and monitor traffic flow, when traffic build-up at an intersection is identified, Hikvision traffic signal control solutions allows traffic lights to be coordinated to keep traffic flowing as freely as possible.

Smart mobile enforcement

The Hikvision booth will also feature a set of smart mobile devices for road patrolling and enforcement purposes. Attendees will be able to experience the live demonstration of a Hikvision vehicle-mounted panoramic PTZ kit, which is designed to give a panoramic view of the surroundings when the police van is on duty. The camera is capable of license plate recognition and illegal parking capture.

Another example is the Hikvision's rugged, wearable body cameras and the corresponding Dock Station for charging and data collection. Equipped with GPS locators, the cameras give the control center the ability to find out where an incident is occurring and provide back up, for example.

Streamlined parking solution

Hikvision will also bring its state-of-the-art smart parking solution to the event. It gives customers precise parking guidance using indicator lights and displays, straightforward vehicle search at kiosks, and quick entry and exit with ANPR systems.

AI algorithm training system

The company will also demonstrate its AI algorithm training system which enables ITS partners to train algorithms for specific customer application needs and deployment.

Meet Hikvision at booth #137 for the holistic approach to transportation management.

Themed 'Smart Mobility, Empowering Cities', the ITS World Congress is the world's leading transport technology congress, and will welcome over 300 exhibitors and more than 10,000 participants across the world. For more information about the event, visit https://itsworldcongress2019.com.

