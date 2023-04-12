Hilarity for Charity (HFC) Acquires Youth Movement Against Alzheimer's (YMAA) Establishing Largest Youth Network Changing Trajectory of Alzheimer's

Transaction makes HFC the largest national organization for youth-driven Alzheimer's prevention, education, and advocacy

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilarity for Charity (HFC), founded by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, announced its acquisition of the Youth Movement Against Alzheimer's (YMAA) as an official program of HFC. The merger accelerates a key tenant of HFC's mission: to activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates.

Founded in 2015 at UCLA, YMAA is a growing community of over 600 high school and college students across 31 chapters and 16 states committed to raising awareness - and changing the trajectory - of Alzheimer's Disease. Since its inception, YMAA has been mobilizing high school and college students across the U.S. to take action against Alzheimer's disease through advocacy, awareness campaigns, and community service. YMAA members have gone on to medical school, neuroscience research, and gerontology and continue to lead the way in the fight against Alzheimer's.

Based on scientific evidence that Alzheimer's can begin in the brain 20-30 years before the onset of symptoms, HFC promotes Alzheimer's awareness as well as brain health and disease prevention education for young people, addressing the stigma surrounding dementia and dismantling the long-held assumptions that it is an inevitable "old person's" disease. HFC also recognizes the growing community of young caregivers who need unique support. There are at least 3.4 million caregivers under the age of 18 in the United States.

The merger deepens HFC's youthful niche in the Alzheimer's landscape and allows YMAA's nation-wide network of students and young caregivers to scale with the support of HFC's flagship brand and platform. HFC plans to bring Brain Health Peer Education and a certified training program to hundreds of students this year, as well as professional development and leadership training, scholarship opportunities, and tailored support for caregiving youth via HFC's signature support groups and caregiver wellness programs.

At HFC, YMAA joins an existing slate of youth programming such as HFCUniverse, a proprietary digital experience and the only nationally-distributed Alzheimer's prevention program for teens and young adults. It also joins the Humans of Dementia storytelling contest, which will also see a major expansion this year. The suite of programming cements HFC as a leader in brain health and Alzheimer's education for young people, creating a much-needed space for support and innovation for the next generation.

"After my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, I realized there was a great need for research around Alzheimer's, as well as a way to alleviate the effect caregiving has on our healthcare system. I founded YMAA to encourage youth to get involved in the fight against Alzheimer's. Since we were chartered in 2015, YMAA has mobilized hundreds of high school and college students through advocacy and community service, and I'm so proud of the growth we have had. As we enter our next chapter under HFC, I'm excited to broaden our reach, raise more awareness, and create an even bigger impact in the youth Alzheimer's movement." - Nihal Satyadev

"We were in our 20s when we were thrust into the monumental task of caregiving for Lauren's mother, Adele. That's when we realized that Alzheimer's wasn't the 'old person's disease' we thought it was and that, as young people, we had a unique power and perspective to change how people think about it. We also realized there was a real lack of resources for people our age. So that - and the evidence that many cases of Alzheimer's may be preventable with the right behavior modification early in life - is why HFC is committed to investing in young people." - Seth & Lauren Rogen

About HFC: Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a national non-profit organization on a mission to care for families facing Alzheimer's disease, educate young people about living a brain-healthy life, and activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates. Learn more at www.wearehfc.org

