Hilb Group Acquires Agency with Kansas and Alabama Locations, Grows Benefits Presence

RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired an agency with locations in both Kansas and Alabama that specializes in benefits enrollment and administration. The transaction became effective February 1, 2023.                                                                             

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 27 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred  
804.548.4629 
plobred@hilbgroup.com 

M&A Contact: 
Ryan Havermann 
804.414.6508 
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

