03.11.2022 14:15:00

Hilb Group Acquires New England-based Employee Benefits Business

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has grown its market presence in New England through the acquisition of an employee benefits book of business. The transaction became effective November 1, 2022.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 140 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred 
804.548.4629 
plobred@hilbgroup.com 

M&A Contact: 
Ryan Havermann 
804.414.6508
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilb-group-acquires-new-england-based-employee-benefits-business-301667611.html

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

