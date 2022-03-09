09.03.2022 14:45:00

Hilb Group Builds on Commercial and Personal Lines Presence in Tri-State Region

RICHMOND, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a book of commercial and personal lines business in its Tri-State region of operations. The new business will be serviced through William H. Connolly & Co. in Montclair, New Jersey, under Agency Leader Kevin Walsh

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)

William H. Connolly & Co. is an insurance and risk management brokerage, providing primarily property and casualty insurance products, to a wide variety of businesses, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, professional firms, not-for-profit and social service agencies, individuals, and families. The agency joined Hilb Group in 2020.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 130 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.  

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred 
804.548.4629 
plobred@hilbgroup.com 

M&A Contact: 
Ryan Havermann 
804.414.6508
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilb-group-builds-on-commercial-and-personal-lines-presence-in-tri-state-region-301498453.html

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

