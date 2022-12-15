Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
15.12.2022 15:15:00

Hilb Group Builds on Commercial Property and Casualty Presence in Tri-State Region

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a book of commercial property and casualty (P&C) business in its Tri-State region of operations. The new commercial lines business will be serviced through New York-based Hiram Cohen & Son. The transaction became effective December 1, 2022.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)

Hiram Cohen & Son is a P&C focused agency with a specialization in high net worth personal lines, real estate, law firms, financial institutions, family offices, retailers, and importers. The agency joined Hilb Group in December of 2021.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 145 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.  

Media Contact:
Peter Lobred 
804.548.4629 
plobred@hilbgroup.com 

M&A Contact: 
Ryan Havermann 
804.414.6508
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilb-group-builds-on-commercial-property-and-casualty-presence-in-tri-state-region-301703937.html

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

