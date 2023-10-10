|
10.10.2023 15:15:00
Hilb Group Builds on Medicare Business with New England Acquisition
RICHMOND, Va. , Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a book of Medicare-focused business based in its New England region of operations. The new business will be serviced through the company's Medicare National Practice. The transaction became effective September 1, 2023.
About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 29 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.
Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
804.548.4629
plobred@hilbgroup.com
M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann
804.414.6508
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilb-group-builds-on-medicare-business-with-new-england-acquisition-301951928.html
SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC
