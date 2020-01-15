Hilco Global Hires Accomplished Commercial Real Estate Attorney Anne Garr

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Garr joins Hilco Global (www.HilcoGlobal.com) in the newly created position of General Counsel for Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP). In this role, she will be responsible for managing the day-to-day legal needs and robust deal flow within the growing HRP organization as well as certain legal assignments on behalf of the holding company. She will report to Eric Kaup, Executive Vice President – General Counsel of Hilco Global.

Eric Kaup – Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Hilco Global said, "We are extremely excited to have Anne join our team at Hilco Global." Mr. Kaup continued, "Anne brings extensive experience in commercial real estate deals, with an emphasis on acquisitions, dispositions, development, financing and commercial leasing. She is a highly regarded attorney and has received several awards, and frequently offers keen insights at speaking and writing engagements for various conferences and industry associations."

Ms. Garr joins the organization as a highly accomplished attorney with over 20 years of legal, real estate and deal making experience at top law firms. Most recently, Anne worked as a Partner and Co-Leader of the real estate practice at Freeborn & Peters LLP and was a member of the firm's Executive Committee as well as the co-chair of REPG and recruiting. While at Freeborn, Anne expertly represented Hilco Redevelopment Partners in a variety of matters.

Roberto Perez – CEO Hilco Redevelopment Partners said, "Anne joining Hilco at this critical point of our growth and expansion serves to strengthen our leadership team by bringing her deep experience with large real estate portfolios and intelligent, business-driven solutions." Mr. Perez continues, "She has a strong background with handling sophisticated commercial real estate deals and is the perfect complement to the Hilco Redevelopment Partners' executive team."

Ms. Garr has a B.A. from The American University in Washington DC and her Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law where she graduated with honors. She has been recognized with many awards and distinctions including but not limited to the following: The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin and Chicago Lawyer – 40 Under 40 Illinois Attorneys to Watch – 2008; Leading Lawyers - Land Use, Zoning and Condemnation Law; Real Estate Law: Commercial; and Real Estate Law: Finance -2009; The Illinois Leading Lawyers - 2019 (cited in multiple years).

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 600 professionals operating on five continents.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP (www.hilcoredev.com) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites by leveraging unique capabilities of Hilco Global to efficiently develop and redevelop complex assets. As the industry leader in successfully completing large industrial redevelopment projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that maximizes value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, and other industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and other strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users. HRP's facilities are developed to meet customer's needs and located in markets with strong labor pools and dense population. Hilco Redevelopment Partners is a unit of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gary C. Epstein

Hilco Global

Executive Vice President – CMO

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847-418-2712



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-global-hires-accomplished-commercial-real-estate-attorney-anne-garr-300987652.html

SOURCE Hilco Global