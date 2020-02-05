Hilco Global Year-End Retail Report Cites BOPIS, Rental, Resale Momentum Among Drivers for Rethinking Valuation Methodologies

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global has issued a timely and relevant report on the impact of rapidly evolving retail omnichannel strategies, their connection to 2019's record-breaking ecommerce holiday sales, and the related valuation implications for lenders with exposure across either old and/or new-line retail channels.

Record Online Holiday Sales Suggest Growing Need for Omnichannel-Driven Valuation Methodologies authored by Tim Anderson, Executive Vice President- Hilco Valuation Services, examines the significant momentum occurring in non-brick and mortar retail, with emphasis on growth in both the online Resale and Rental categories, and how these and other related developments can best be monitored and understood by ABLs that are active in the Retail space.

The report also explores how retailers are modifying their store footprints to maximize foot traffic and revenue p/square foot, including the expanded use and evolution of BOPIS (Buy Online Pickup in-Store) offerings toward accomplishing this task.

"As resale, rental and traditional retail all become one new retail reality," says Anderson, "Traditional evaluation methods are proving less relevant in the space than those that deal with more universally applicable revenue by transaction and the individual customer."

