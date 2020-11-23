Hilco Real Estate Announces The Bid Deadline Of Well-Located Industrial Property In New Hampshire

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces December 18, 2020 as the bid deadline for the sale of a 140,000± square-foot industrial facility located at 24 Beacon Street in Littleton, New Hampshire. The property was previously used as a manufacturing facility and could easily remain as such. Alternatively, with its easy access to major interstates and downtown Littleton, the property could lend itself to a variety of different uses as well such as a distribution center, office, and/or multifamily conversion.

Situated on 15± acres in downtown Littleton, the land is comprised of two parcels: a 13±-acre parcel referred to as Lot 176 and a 2±-acre parcel referred to as Lot 178, which is located across the street on the Ammonoosuc River. The sale consists of a range of different buildings including a five-story, brick, former textile manufacturing space featuring 12-18-foot ceiling heights, five dock-high doors and two drive-in doors, both wet and dry sprinkler systems, an office HVAC, and public water and sewer. Electric is provided by NH Coop at approximately 33% less of the cost than electric provided by companies such as Eversource or Until. Additionally, there are approximately 250 parking spaces on site. The property has 1,180 feet of road frontage along with easy access to Interstate 93, Interstate 91 and other major roads that lead to nearby East Coast cities.

Littleton is a town in New Hampshire located less than three hours southeast of Montreal and slightly over two hours north of Boston. While Littleton's population in 2018 was just under 6,000 people, the small town continues to win awards for industrial and economic development. Such awards include making the list of 50 Best Small Towns in America, curated by sources such as Smithsonian Magazine, Fox News Travel, Parade Magazine and more, as well as having been the recipient of the first NH Profile Community Award, according to Littleton's official website. The property is situated near the city's established industrial park, one of the best in the state as it is occupied by businesses that are responsible for wages in excess of $35 million and employ more than 1,200 people. The area's storefront vacancy rate is down to 2% from 20% as of twelve years ago, according to the city's website.

Ryan Rafter, managing director at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "This property is in an excellent location and has the opportunity for a multitude of potential uses. It can remain as a manufacturing facility, or with its easy access to major interstates, the site could also be a distribution center or office conversion property – the possibilities are truly endless."

The bid deadline is scheduled for Friday, December 18, 2020. Bids must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (ET) on the day of the deadline to be considered. Interested buyers should review the detailed sale terms for requirements in order to participate in the sale process available on Hilco's website. For further information, please contact Jonathan Cuticelli at (203) 561-8737 or jcuticelli@hilcoglobal.com. Bids may be submitted via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 410, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to jcuticelli@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, sale terms or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

