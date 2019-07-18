Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of Fully Leased 5,000± Sq Ft Office Condo Building In Lisle, Illinois

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces August 2, 2019 as the offer deadline date for a well-located, fully-leased 5,062 sq ft office building in Lisle, Illinois. This recently upgraded office condo building, located within the Commerce Place of Lisle, is completely split and leased to two well-established tenants at a highly attractive 11.34% cap rate.

Built in 2004, the unit boasts a net operating income of $73,682, with two completely separate suites with common area bathrooms. The units are recently renovated and contain their own exclusive entries. The first unit, 200A, is leased by First Centennial Mortgage and the second unit, 200B, is leased by ITG Transportation.

The highly motivated seller will sell at or above a minimum offer price of $650,000.

Lisle is a substantial office market in the east/west commercial corridor of Chicago along I-88. Home to 23,024 residents, the city is well located roughly 27 miles west of Downtown Chicago. The median income of $83,745 per household is far superior to both the state and national averages, according to Data USA. Lisle has a growing economy within finance, insurance, tech services and wholesale trade. It is also home to major commercial retailers and popular restaurants, showcasing the area as a bustling town for current and incoming residents and tenants.

Jeff Azuse, Senior Vice President with Hilco Real Estate, stated, "This is a wonderful opportunity for an investor to acquire a turnkey building that will produce solid cashflow immediately at a very attractive cap rate. Additionally, the property is located in a highly sought-after, business-focused community with a very high average household income, making this a very desirable prospect for investors."

The Offer Deadline is scheduled for August 2, 2019. Offers must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (CT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. Interested buyers can submit their offers via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to cevans@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property and to obtain access to the Virtual Deal Room containing all property due diligence, please visit property site at HilcoRealEstate.com or call Chet Evans directly at (847) 418-2702.

For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies & techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE consistently exceeds expectations.

