24.02.2023 22:45:00
Hillenbrand Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $0.22 Per Share
BATESVILLE, Ind., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-declares-second-quarter-dividend-of-0-22-per-share-301755844.html
SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.
