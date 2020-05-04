++ Nur noch 9 Tage bis zum Bitcoin-Halving: Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! ++-w-
04.05.2020 23:15:00

Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2125 Per Share

BATESVILLE, Ind., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2125 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2020.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-declares-third-quarter-dividend-of-0-2125-per-share-301052314.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones mit Plus -- Hang Seng bricht letztlich ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland ging es zum Wochenstart klar nach unten. Der Dow Jones präsentierte sich am Montag letzlich freundlich. Zahlreiche Börsen in Asien waren am Montag wegen eines Feiertages weiterhin geschlossen. Gehandelt wurde in Hongkong, dort ging es kräftig abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB