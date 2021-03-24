Hillenbrand Deepens Commitment to Sustainability; Hires First Chief Sustainability Officer

BATESVILLE, Ind., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) announced today the appointment of Tory Flynn as the company's first Chief Sustainability Officer. In this role, Flynn will focus on implementing a fully integrated environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy across the enterprise.

"Tory was instrumental in building our early sustainability framework and I am pleased that she will be rejoining our team as we continue to increase our commitment to sustainability to help drive business results," said Joe Raver, President & CEO, Hillenbrand. "We wanted to create a senior role within the company so we could operationalize this commitment and integrate sustainability as part of the way we do business, and Tory's passion, experience, and capabilities align with our vision and goals."

In this newly created role, Flynn will align Hillenbrand's operating companies, corporate functions, and key internal and external stakeholders in support of the company's commitment to sustainability and will be responsible for executing the company's sustainability strategy in alignment with the Hillenbrand Operating Model.

Flynn was most recently the VP of Corporate Communications at Athene, where she helped steer corporate responsibility. She first joined Hillenbrand in 2015, where she led the implementation of the company's global corporate responsibility strategy and worked across the business units in trade policy and government affairs before being tasked to serve on the Milacron integration team. She was instrumental in taking the company through its ESG materiality assessment, which culminated in the signing of the United Nations Global Compact in 2019. Prior to joining Hillenbrand, she was the spokesperson and head of communications for the Indiana House of Representatives and served in a variety of government affairs roles in Washington, D.C.

"When Hillenbrand joined the UN Global Compact, we publicly committed to a sustainability strategy, as we strongly believe it will meaningfully contribute to long-term value creation for our shareholders," added Raver. "Tory's sustainability and regulatory background and her deep understanding of our business and stakeholders will build on that momentum, help drive significant change, and support our goal of being a company where the positive impacts of our people, products, and partnerships help better the environments in which we operate."

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

