21.07.2022 22:21:00
Hillenbrand Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for August 4, 2022
BATESVILLE, Ind., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, 2022. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the "News & Events" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, September 2, 2022.
To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (877) 407-8012, and international callers may dial +1 (412) 902-1013. Please use conference call ID number 13731866. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Thursday, August 18, 2022, by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (201) 612-7415 internationally and using the conference ID number 13731866.
Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The full text of the release and financials will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-schedules-third-quarter-2022-earnings-call-for-august-4-2022-301591372.html
SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.
