18.07.2023 22:15:00
Hillenbrand Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for August 3, 2023
BATESVILLE, Ind., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, 2023. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the "News & Events" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Thursday, August 31, 2023.
To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (866) 682-6100, and international callers may dial +1 (862) 298-0702. Please use conference call ID number 13740206. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Thursday, August 17, 2023, by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (201) 612-7415 internationally and using the conference ID number 13740206.
Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The full text of the release and financials will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.
