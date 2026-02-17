Hillman Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVS1 / ISIN: US4316361090
|
17.02.2026 17:00:31
Hillman Solutions Stock Falls 10% Despite Higher Q4 Sales, Profit
(RTTNews) - Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares declined 9.44 percent, falling $0.95 to $9.11 on Tuesday following the company's fourth-quarter and full-year results.
The stock opened at $9.27 versus the previous close of $10.06 and traded between $8.73 and $9.75. The last reported bid was $6.74 for 200 shares, with the ask at $11.16 for 200 shares. Volume reached 323,619 shares, below the average of 1,179,383. Shares have traded within a 52-week range of $6.55 to $10.85.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, net sales rose to $365.1 million from $349.6 million a year earlier. Income from operations increased to $16.7 million from $14.0 million. The company reported net income of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hillman Solutions Corp.
|
02.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hillman Solutions präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.25
|Ausblick: Hillman Solutions verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Hillman Solutions gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Hillman Solutions Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hillman Solutions Corp.
|9,04
|-10,14%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich fester -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schlussendlich in Grün -- Wall Street schließt stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt nach oben ging, begab sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Dienstag seitwärts. Der japanische Aktien gab am Dienstag nach.