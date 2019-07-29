Hillrom Introduces Next-Generation Breakthrough Technology In Fight Against Diabetic Retinopathy

CHICAGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom announced today its latest innovation in vision screening and diagnostics with the introduction of the Welch Allyn® RetinaVue® 700 Imager handheld retinal camera, part of the RetinaVue® Care Delivery Model that enables remote ophthalmologists to diagnose diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes during routine primary care office visits. Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness in working-age adults1.

"Our next-generation RetinaVue 700 Imager offers primary caregivers a simpler, faster and more cost-effective way to help customers achieve patient compliance with eye exams and help catch vision-threatening disease earlier," said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. "The new RetinaVue 700 Imager represents an exciting growth opportunity and an outstanding demonstration of our promise of Advancing Connected Care™."

Hillrom's new Welch Allyn RetinaVue 700 Imager is the first handheld camera that is capable of capturing high-quality retinal images in a fully automated fashion in pupils as small as 2.5 millimeters2. With its 60-degree field of view and image-quality assessment algorithm, the new RetinaVue 700 Imager enables remote eye specialists to efficiently review up to 75% more retinal area compared to cameras with a standard 45-degree field of view. A new study3 demonstrates that image quality from the RetinaVue 700 Imager is as good as a leading large, automated non-mydriatic tabletop camera.

Patient-data security is built in at every layer of the RetinaVue Care Delivery Model, including the RetinaVue 700 Imager device and Hillrom's HIPAA/HITECH-compliant RetinaVue Network, which features end-to-end encryption of data in transit and at rest, along with secure client-server authentication. The RetinaVue Network, hosted on Microsoft® Azure™ cloud, is independently verified for security, privacy and compliance controls.

The new RetinaVue 700 device is Wi-Fi-enabled, providing mobility, and connects to major EMR systems to integrate seamlessly with clinical workflows and to enable best-practice reminder alerts for caregiver teams. Images are securely transferred to board-certified, state-licensed ophthalmologists and retina specialists at RetinaVue P.C., the first tele-ophthalmology provider to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, or to a preferred local eye care specialist, who return a complete diagnostic report to the primary care physician. The reports include retinal images, ICD 10 codes and a recommended referral/care plan, generally in one business day.

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care.

