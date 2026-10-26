Hilltop Holdings Aktie

Hilltop Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MX4M / ISIN: US4327481010

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26.10.2026 12:26:02

Hilltop Holdings: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 23, 2026, Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) reported net income of $24.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. Volatility in interest rates created mark-to-market valuation losses in mortgage and broker-dealer operations, while commercial banking expansion provided steady income growth. How these distinct business segments handle interest rate movements indicates whether the company can compound capital over the long term. Three things management said stand out.

PlainsCapital Bank, the company's commercial banking subsidiary, expanded core loans and deposits while lifting net interest income, or NII (the profit generated from interest-earning assets after subtracting interest expenses). Active recruitment of commercial bankers across Texas offset broader economic uncertainty and funded higher loan pipelines.

Rapid interest rate increases in late 2026 reduced mortgage refinancing and home purchasing volume at PrimeLending, the company's mortgage origination unit. Elevated mortgage borrowing costs and limited housing inventory will keep loan sales under pressure through 2027, forcing management to cut middle-office expenses.

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Hilltop Holdings IncShs 31,00 -3,73% Hilltop Holdings IncShs

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