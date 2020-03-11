Hilti Expands "Smart" Product Offering with Acquisition of Assets of Concrete Technology Startup; Further Builds on the Efficiency Promise of End-to-End Connected Jobsites

PLANO, Texas, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti, a global leader providing innovative tools, technology, software and services to the commercial construction industry has acquired substantially all of the assets of Concrete Sensors, a provider of connected (i.e., "smart") devices, software and services that help enable improved decision making and accelerated construction schedules through better understanding of the concrete curing process. This agreement extends Hilti's digital (IoT) portfolio into new and important applications and strengthens the brand's leadership as a provider of productivity solutions in the construction industry.

One of the most critical and time-consuming phases in the construction process is waiting on the poured concrete to develop strength, also known as the curing phase. Traditionally, monitoring this phase required the use of cumbersome laboratory equipment and involved considerable time delays. However, in recent years, new technology has emerged to help optimize this process. In 2015, Brendan Dowdall and Ryan Twomey founded Concrete Sensors to tackle this problem. The Boston-based company offers general contractors, concrete contractors and engineers a solution to help accurately measure and predict the performance of concrete. A wireless sensor embedded into concrete works with the easy-to-use software to provide real-time data on the concrete as it cures and dries. The Concrete Sensors mobile app can quickly share the status of the concrete's estimated strength, temperature and relative humidity. Additionally, with a state-of-the-art in-house lab the exact concrete mix can be more accurately tested to better predict outcomes, therefore potentially saving days, possibly even weeks on the project.

In recent years, Hilti has made major investments to digitize the construction industry and simplify workflows for construction contractors and engineers with innovations including: easier tracking assets (ON!Track); improved methods for designing baseplates (PROFIS Engineering); fast and accurate solutions for taking BIM designs to the field (PLT 300) and the recently launched solutions to provide traceable fastenings (TraceFast). Hilti believes Concrete Sensors will be an excellent addition to its growing digital construction portfolio.

"This acquisition directly aligns with our strategic priorities to put a greater focus on IoT," said Martina McIsaac, President & CEO of Hilti North America. "Hilti is committed to supporting our customers' digital transformations. Beyond the strategic rationale and product offering, this is an ideal cultural fit. Hilti and the Concrete Sensors team share a customer-first approach, which is essential. We are impressed by Concrete Sensors' commitment to innovation and look forward to its continued growth under Hilti."

"We are excited and proud to join the Hilti family," Dowdall said. "Hilti gives us limitless potential for growth given its high-quality products, exceptional service, brand power and industry reputation. This integration will only enhance our capability in the customer engagement space and offers significant value to our ever-growing customer base."

The entire Concrete Sensors team will join Hilti and will remain in office in Boston. Pricing, product and support procedures will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user in the construction sector. Counting 30,000 team members in over 120 countries Hilti generated annual sales of CHF 5.9 billion in 2019. Since its founding in 1941, the headquarters of the Hilti Group have been located in Schaan, Liechtenstein. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

About Concrete Sensors

Concrete Sensors provides the commercial construction industry with an easy-to-use platform to predict and monitor concrete behavior. Their integrated platform combines a wireless concrete sensor, a concrete testing lab and mix design database with cloud software and analytics to provide the most accurate prediction of concrete strength in the industry.

