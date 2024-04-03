Hilton Food FY23 Profit Surges, Lifts Dividend; Says FY24 Trading In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Hilton Food Group Plc (HFG.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax climbed 64.2 percent to 48.6 million pounds from last year's 29.6 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 40.6 pence, up 105.1 percent from last year's 19.8 pence.

Adjusted profit before tax was 66.0 million pounds, compared to prior year's 55.5 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 52.8 pence, compared to 45.1 pence a year earlier.

Statutory operating profit went up 59.4 percent and adjusted operating profit increased 33.5 percent to 95.0 million pounds.

Revenue for the year grew 3.7 percent to 4 billion pounds from last year's 3.85 billion pounds. Revenues went up 5.7 percent at constant currency rates.

Volume edged up 0.7 percent to 517,347 tonnes from last year's 513,816 tonnes.

Further, the Board proposed final dividend of 23.0 pence, taking total dividend for 2023 to 32.0 pence, an increase of 7.7 percent compared to last year.

The final dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be paid on June 28 to shareholders on the register on May 31.

Regarding the current trading and outlook, the company said the 2024 trading has started in line with Board expectations although markets remain challenging.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.