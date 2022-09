Hilton Food Group H1 Adj. Profit Declines; Revenue Up 20.4% On Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L) reported that its first half adjusted profit before tax was 3.9% lower at 34.4 million pounds, impacted by higher interest costs. Adjusted earnings per share was 27.7 pence compared to 31.9 pence.

IFRS profit before tax declined 9.7% to 19.6 million pounds. Earnings per share was 14.9 pence compared to 19.3 pence.

Revenue increased 20.4% to 2.0 billion pounds from 1.7 billion pounds, last year, driven by volume growth and raw material price inflation. Volumes were 3.6% higher at 271,708 tonnes.

The Board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of 7.1 pence per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid on 2 December 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 4 November 2022.

