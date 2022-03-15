Hilton Grand Vacations Announces $50,000 Matching Donation to the American Red Cross

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces that it will match public donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000 to the American Red Cross on March 15 to assist with domestic disaster relief efforts.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters in the U.S. every year, providing food, shelter and other critical resources. With large disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires increasing in frequency and intensity, the American Red Cross is working to meet the needs of more vulnerable and displaced people around the country.

"Now more than ever, it is critical to support non-profit organizations like the American Red Cross that are providing comfort and hope to people across the country facing emergencies,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "The services provided by the Red Cross offer an invaluable lifeline to millions in need, and we are proud to support this incredible organization to help ensure the strength and readiness of its response efforts.”

Through its corporate social responsibility program, HGV Serves, Hilton Grand Vacations is committed to making meaningful impacts across its global footprint through four philanthropic pillars: disaster relief, homelessness, veterans and youth development. This specific donation aligns with the company’s disaster relief pillar and supports its long-standing national partnership with the Red Cross.

"Every eight minutes, the American Red Cross responds to an emergency in the U.S.,” said Eric Corliss, regional CEO, American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands. "The support of forward-thinking companies like Hilton Grand Vacations is truly extraordinary because they understand the importance of having vital resources in place before a disaster strikes. We are extremely grateful for donors who ensure we stand ready to help people in their darkest hours, whenever and wherever we’re needed most.”

Those interested in making a donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief can visit redcross.org/givingday. HGV will match donations made through this campaign on March 15 up to $50,000 and is proud to offer a special discount code to supporters.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 710,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

