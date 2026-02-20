Hilton Grand Vacations Aktie
WKN DE: A2AQ05 / ISIN: US43283X1054
|
21.02.2026 00:54:57
Hilton Grand Vacations Is This Portfolio's Largest Holding as Stock Climbs 15% in One Year
On February 17, 2026, Breach Inlet Capital Management disclosed buying 63,548 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), an estimated $2.70 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Breach Inlet Capital Management increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) by 63,548 shares. The estimated value of these purchases is $2.70 million, based on the average closing price during the period. The quarter-end valuation of the stake rose by $5.14 million, incorporating both the additional shares and changes in the stock price.Hilton Grand Vacations is a leading timeshare company with a diversified portfolio of properties, focusing on vacation ownership and club management. The company leverages the strength of the Hilton brand to attract a broad base of leisure customers and drive recurring revenue through club memberships and resort operations. Its integrated business model, combining real estate sales with financing and hospitality services, positions it as a key player in the vacation ownership industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Registered Shs When issued
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Hilton Grand Vacations vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)