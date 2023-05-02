Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of "America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters” by Newsweek

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was named one of "America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters” by Newsweek for creating a supportive work environment that provides ongoing learning and ample growth opportunities for team members who are starting out in their careers. HGV was awarded four and a half stars out of five on their score and is the only vacation ownership company included as a result of the survey.

"At HGV, we know that the younger generation is the future of our company, and we strive to do everything we can to provide them with the guidance and resources they deserve to be fulfilled in their new careers,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. "We’re honored to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing to build a workplace that inspires and empowers our team members to achieve their full potential.”

"We’re thrilled to receive this award for being a great place for young professionals to work,” said Pablo Brizi, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs. "At our core, we value career development and recognize that investing in our team members is key to our success. We’re committed to fostering a culture of learning and development, and we’re excited to see our young professionals continue to thrive and grow.”

To ensure younger colleagues can develop crucial workplace skills, HGV offers 1,000 distinct training and development courses, including classes to help them become strong leaders and managers. HGV also helps team members evolve by ensuring their roles regularly incorporate a variety of experiences, while also offering exposure to a diverse array of leadership styles. For aspiring professionals looking to enter the workforce, HGV provides an increasing number of internship and mentorship programs that offer valuable work experiences and crucial networking opportunities.

To underscore its culture of inclusion, HGV offers 12 Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs), which encourage support, engagement and collaboration. The Young Professionals TMRG is focused on the company’s younger generation and provides a space for these team members to come together and create a sense of community and belonging among that group.

In addition, youth development is a key philanthropic pillar of the company’s corporate social responsibility program – HGV Serves. HGV is a proud national partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which supports initiatives and programs designed to empower young people to achieve bright futures.

Newsweek and data research firm Plant-A Insights compiled the "America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Job Starters” list by conducting a large employer survey with respondents who have working-experience of five years or less, working in the U.S. for companies with at least 1,000 employees. The study collected over 146,000 reviews of companies in total based on criteria such as company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation & benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce.

The full list of Newsweek’s "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Job Starters” is available at newsweek.com/rankings.

To explore available openings at HGV, visit hgv.com/careers.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 515,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005734/en/