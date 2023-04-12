Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of "America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+” by Newsweek

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was named one of the top workplaces on Newsweek’s inaugural "America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+” list for creating an environment where all team members feel valued and respected, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. HGV is the only vacation ownership company on the list and earned four and a half stars out of five on their equality score.

"We’re proud to have so many team members from all walks of life come together at HGV,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. "Thank you to Newsweek for recognizing our efforts to cultivate a supportive workplace where our team members can be their most authentic selves.”

The company offers 12 Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs), which bring together team members with shared backgrounds and are an instrumental aspect of HGV’s inclusive culture. These empowered groups further foster the openness, integrity and respect the company strives for while sustaining an environment of continual learning through the TMRGs commitment to work in service of their communities. HGV’s "Pride” TMRG focuses on uplifting LGBTQ+ individuals and providing them with a space for visibility where the community can come together and have their voices be heard. The company also supports the growth of LGBTQ+ team members to leadership positions and often highlights their accomplishments, demonstrating how HGV accepts and stands beside the LGBTQ+ community.

HGV’s various work-life benefits encompass the needs of all team members and their families, including its exceptional adoption assistance benefit program, which has been ranked among the top 100 companies on Dave Thomas Foundation’s "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces” list for the last three years.

Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights compiled the "America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023” list by conducting a large-scale independent survey of more than 57,000 employees who identify as LGBTQ+ and work for companies with at least 1,000 employees and that have created an inclusive and supportive work environment. The reviews ranked companies based on criteria like "proactive management of a diverse workforce."

The full list of Newsweek’s "America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023 is currently available at newsweek.com/rankings.

