Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of "America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families” by Newsweek

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families.” The company was honored on this inaugural list for fostering a culture of work-life balance and offering family-friendly benefits. HGV was awarded four stars out of five on their score and is the only vacation ownership company included on the list.

"We’re humbled to receive this family-focused recognition as it underscores our commitment to the heart of our company – our incredible team members,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. "HGV is dedicated to creating a positive environment where our team members can thrive both personally and professionally. We know that when team members feel supported, it not only strengthens our company but also creates the best experiences for our members and guests.”

"We take seriously our commitment to offering industry-leading benefits and programs that support our team members holistically,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs. "Our family-friendly benefits underscore our belief that when our team members are supported in their personal lives, they can bring their best selves to work, driving both individual and company success. We remain dedicated to continuously improving our culture to ensure that the success and happiness of our team members remains at the forefront of everything we do.”

With a dedicated and highly engaged global workforce of nearly 16,000 team members, HGV provides comprehensive benefits and perks to ensure its team members feel valued for their hard work. HGV also offers a DailyPay option so team members can be paid every day. Furthermore, the company provides industry-leading travel benefits where team members can participate in the Go Hilton travel program. Eligible team members can take advantage of special room rates, flexibility and other perks for a discounted elite travel experience.

HGV’s various work-life benefits encompass the needs of all team members and their families, including its adoption assistance benefit program, which has been placed among the top 100 companies on Dave Thomas Foundation’s "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces” list for the last three years. The company also offers paid parental and bonding leave, providing team members with the ability to take 12 weeks to bond with a newborn or child as a new parent. The parental leave program applies to birth and adoptive parents and those who have a child via surrogacy.

To further its principle of belonging, HGV offers 12 Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs), which encourage support, engagement and collaboration. The Working Parents TMRG is focused on families and provides a space for these team members to come together as a community.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group created the America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families by conducting a large-scale independent survey based on over 224,000 company reviews. The list is based on this survey and on a sample set of over 36,000 respondents who are parents/single parents, working in the U.S. for companies that employ at least 1,000 employees.

The full list of Newsweek’s "America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families” for 2023 is available at newsweek.com/rankings.

To explore available openings at HGV, visit hgv.com/careers.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 22 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 520,000 members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit corporate.hgv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914454196/en/