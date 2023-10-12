Hilton Grand Vacations Named to Newsweek’s List of the "Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces” in the UK

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, has been named to Newsweek’s "Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®” in the U.K. list in recognition of the company’s commitment to the needs and values of team members while promoting career growth and collaboration. This is the first year HGV has been recognized on the U.K. list, ranking No. 13 overall and is the highest-ranked timeshare company.

"At HGV, we’re deeply committed to cultivating a positive environment where every team member feels empowered, inspired and connected to their work,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. "Thank you to Newsweek for honoring our exceptional workplace culture and team members in the U.K.”

"We strive to create a supportive culture where individual aspirations and collective goals can harmoniously coexist,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs. "Whether from across the desk or across an ocean, HGV strives to bring the same level of strong support and empathetic encouragement to every team member in our organization.”

HGV team members enjoy frequent access to opportunities for professional growth and advancement – including valuable mentorship from seasoned colleagues and the ability to explore diverse roles and new responsibilities to facilitate skill development. The company has continually demonstrated its commitment to fostering collaboration and creating an atmosphere in which team members can learn from one another, share ideas and develop a strong sense of community.

The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 22 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 520,000 members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit corporate.hgv.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

