Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, has been named to Newsweek’s "Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®” list for the third year in a row. The company was honored for its exceptional culture and placed fourth overall on the list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920605318/en/

Hilton Grand Vacations Named to Newsweek’s "Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces” List for Third Consecutive Year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Every day, we invest in the well-being and growth of our team members as they are truly the driving force behind our business,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. "It’s an honor to be acknowledged for our incredible culture, which is united under our mission of ‘Putting People First.’ This recognition underscores our commitment to creating an environment where everyone can flourish.”

"This recognition is a testament to the positive workplace culture that we’ve built together with our exceptional team members – one that is welcoming, promotes a sense of belonging and supports each team member personally and professionally,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs. "We’re dedicated to offering top-rated programs to support our team members and will continue to strengthen our benefits to ensure they enjoy coming to work each day.”

HGV’s people-first approach has enabled the company to successfully cultivate an inclusive, diverse and respectful workplace. The company ensures that team members are empowered to reach their full potential both professionally and personally through growth opportunities and over 1,000 training and development courses. In addition, HGV regularly solicits feedback, including through an annual team member engagement survey, to assess workforce satisfaction.

HGV offers a variety of best-in-class benefits to its nearly 16,000 team members to ensure they feel engaged and valued for their efforts. Beginning on their first day of employment, eligible full-time and part-time HGV team members are immediately able to enjoy many benefits including medical, dental, vision, disability and life coverage and 401k options. HGV also offers a DailyPay option to be paid instantly and discounted travel experiences through the Go Hilton travel program.

The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35% of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking.

HGV’s Most Loved Workplace profile can be found on Newsweek’s Official Certification page. The full Newsweek list of "Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces” for 2023 will be the cover story of the Sept. 29 print edition and is currently available online here.

HGV is actively growing its workforce and is seeking new and passionate individuals to join roles across all departments. To explore available openings at HGV, visit hgv.com/careers.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 22 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 520,000 members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit https://corporate.hgv.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920605318/en/