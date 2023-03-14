Hilton Grand Vacations Partners with American Red Cross to Kick Off "Early Giving Day” Campaign in Support of Disaster Relief

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it is partnering with the American Red Cross to kick off "Early Giving Day,” its second annual fundraising campaign to support urgent disaster relief across the country. The campaign launches ahead of the ninth annual Red Cross Giving Day on March 22.

Natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires and floods result in more than $150 billion of damages in the U.S. each year. Beyond the economic impact, these events also cause untold suffering for countless families that lose their homes and possessions, while possibly enduring devastating injuries. The Red Cross responds to an emergency every eight minutes, mobilizing its team of volunteers to ensure people who are impacted by disasters have the resources they need. In honor of American Red Cross Month, HGV is matching donations dollar-for dollar up to $50,000 to the Red Cross on March 14, to support the organization’s emergency response efforts.

"The American Red Cross is a crucial non-profit organization that makes a world of a difference in people’s lives when it matters the most,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "It’s an honor to partner with such an incredible cause that provides critical – and often lifesaving – support to those impacted by disasters. We’re proud to contribute to the important work of the Red Cross, so they can continue to bring a light of hope to vulnerable people and communities.”

"In times of disaster, help can’t wait. Whether an emergency is felt by an entire community or a few people, it turns lives upside down – especially for the most vulnerable who depend on the Red Cross for help and hope,” said Eric Corliss, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands. "Our humanitarian mission wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of donors like Hilton Grand Vacations that ensure we are ready to help immediately, every day, in communities across the country.”

HGV has a long-standing partnership with the Red Cross through the company’s corporate social responsibility program, HGV Serves. The program creates impactful, positive change for various underserved communities and individuals. Along with disaster relief, HGV also focuses on three other philanthropic pillars, including: homelessness, veterans and youth development. HGV regularly empowers team members to support their community by offering volunteer events, such as home builds, care package preparation, hygiene kit building events and more.

To donate to Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts for Early Giving Day, supporters can visit https://rdcrss.org/3HNpOKu.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

