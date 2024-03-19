Hilton Grand Vacations Partners with American Red Cross to Support Urgent Disaster Relief for "Early Giving Day” Campaign

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), a premier vacation ownership and experiences company, announces it’s once again partnering with the American Red Cross for the third annual "Early Giving Day” fundraiser campaign to support the organization’s disaster relief efforts. In honor of Red Cross Month, HGV is matching donations to the Red Cross dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000 on March 19.

Last year, the U.S. experienced a historic number of costly weather-related disasters, with 2023 damages totaling more than $92 billion. These events not only have a devastating economic impact but also cause immense suffering for families who, beyond potential injuries or illnesses incurred, also lose their homes and possessions. The Red Cross responds to an emergency every eight minutes, mobilizing a team to ensure people who are impacted by disasters have the resources and support they need.

"At Hilton Grand Vacations, we’re committed to stepping up to support the communities in which we live, work and vacation,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "The Red Cross is always ready to mobilize a team in crisis situations. It’s an honor to support our long-term partner and help them continue to create positive change and resilience in communities across our nation.”

"The Red Cross is responding to nearly twice as many large disasters as we did a decade ago to help families and communities struggling with more frequent and intense disasters,” said Michael D. Brown, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands. "Last year's onslaught of extreme weather events is an example of why it's so critical for us to have the resources and support in place to meet emerging needs – which is only possible with the generous support of donors like Hilton Grand Vacations.”

HGV has a long-standing partnership with the Red Cross through the company’s corporate social responsibility program, HGV Serves, which aims to create impactful, positive change for various underserved communities and individuals. Along with disaster relief, HGV Serves also focuses on three other philanthropic pillars, including: homelessness, military & families and youth development. HGV empowers team members to support their community by hosting volunteer events, such as home builds, care package preparation, hygiene kit building events and more.

To participate in Early Giving Day and support the Red Cross with a donation, visit this page.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and approximately 700,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.

