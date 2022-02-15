|
15.02.2022 22:15:00
Hilton Grand Vacations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 before the financial markets open on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, followed by a teleconference at 11 a.m. (ET).
Participants are encouraged to listen to the live webcast by logging onto the HGV Investor Relations website at http://investors.hgv.com/events-and-presentations.
To access the live teleconference via phone, please dial 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S./Canada (or +1-201-689-8560 internationally) approximately 15 minutes prior to the teleconference’s start time. In the event of audio difficulties during the call on the toll-free number, participants are advised that accessing the call using the +1-201-689-8560 dial-in number may bypass the source of audio difficulties.
A replay will be available beginning three hours after the teleconference’s completion through March 8, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. (+1-412-317-6671 internationally) using ID# 13726008. A webcast replay and transcript will be available within 24 hours after the live event at http://investors.hgv.com.
About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for owners and guests, synonymous with the Hilton name. Ownership with the Company provides best-in-class membership programs, currently offering exclusive services and maximum flexibility for 710,000 owners around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005692/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Registered Shs When issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Registered Shs When issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen fester -- Russland-Ukraine-Krise entspannt sich etwas: ATX letztendlich auf Erholungskurs -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel in Kauflaune. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls aufwärts. Die Wall Street setzte am Dienstag zur Erholung an. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.