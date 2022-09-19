Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Kicks Off LPGA Season with World-Class Entertainers, Athletes and Celebrities

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces the return of the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions. As the kickoff to the LPGA Tour and one of the LPGA season’s most-watched events, the January tournament brings together LPGA Tour winners to play alongside approximately 50 of the biggest stars in sports, entertainment and music.

The highly anticipated HGV Tournament of Champions is legendary for its world-class experiences that extend beyond the course, including an exclusive, three-night private concert series, which will feature R&B icons En Vogue, Grammy-winning country-pop star Maren Morris and pop superstar Ellie Goulding. To round out this iconic all-female concert lineup, Paris Hilton, the world-famous influencer, philanthropist and CEO of 11:11 Media who has successfully built a career as a highly sought-after DJ, will hit the stage following Ellie Goulding to keep the party going after a day of action on the course. EDM vocalist Emma Hewitt and Australian DJ duo NERVO will also perform.

"Our goal is to elevate the HGV Tournament of Champions every year, and this year, we’re especially honored to welcome this stellar lineup of leading ladies to the stage,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "The combination of world-class LPGA Tour golfers playing alongside some of the biggest names in the world of sports and entertainment, followed by three nights of unforgettable evening concerts creates a truly unique event that helps shine a spotlight on women’s golf.”

The HGV Tournament of Champions features LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons competing side-by-side with top celebrities and entertainers. Celebrity participants in previous years have included seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, MLB MVP Justin Verlander, NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam, "Ant-Man" actor Michael Peña, country music star Toby Keith, Grammy-nominated artist Lee Brice and many more. LPGA participants will compete for $1.5 million in official prize money while celebrities compete for a separate prize of $500,000.

Building on the success of the annual event, HGV announces a new pro-am tournament and concert event in Las Vegas. The first-ever Viva! Las Vegas is an exclusive, multi-day, members-only experience featuring two private concerts from country music star Michael Ray and Joey Fatone & Friends. The event will be hosted by model and TV personality Blair O’Neal and take place Sept. 19-20 at Bali Hai Golf Club located on the Las Vegas Strip. Pro-am participants will have the chance to win an all-inclusive trip to the January HGV Tournament of Champions.

With the launch of Viva! Las Vegas and the return of the HGV Tournament of Champions, HGV is building upon its new experiential events platform, HGV Ultimate Access, which provides members and invited guests with unforgettable vacation experiences designed to appeal to the next generation of travelers. The company hosts thousands of events a year as well as other private concerts, chef dinners and celebrity meet-and-greets.

The HGV Tournament of Champions will be held at the renowned, championship golf course at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando on Jan. 19-22, 2023. To learn more about the tournament and inquire about sponsorship opportunities that provide exclusive access to the tournament and concert series, visit www.HGVLPGA.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 720,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world’s top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of the 17-square-mile, Lake Nona Region, a master-planned community comprised of wellness, education, recreation and entertainment offerings. For 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered the highest quality of living in Central Florida, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst an abundance of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona has attracted a vibrant community of residents and members who enjoy a wealth of amenities, including: a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course; a fully equipped golf performance center; a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse with an 18-room guest lodge; a Bath & Racquet Club with an all-inclusive fitness center, along with state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts, a lakeside pool and playground, and a dedicated youth activity center with year-round children’s programming; 24-hour gated security; and outstanding water-based recreation on a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

For more information, visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona’s attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida’s beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

