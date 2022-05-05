Hilton Grand Vacations Wins 17 ARDA Awards

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, was recently honored with 17 awards in the 2022 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards Program.

The 17 awards – the most in the company’s history – include HGV being recognized with two coveted ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Awards for Employee of the Year and Emerging Leader, which represent the highest level of excellence within the resort industry. The ARDA Awards Program celebrates greatness in the timeshare industry and recognizes the best nominees submitted in categories that include overall professional excellence, outstanding sales and marketing accomplishments, product design, advertising and promotion.

"To say we are immensely proud of our 17 ARDA Award winners, along with the 38 finalists who represented our company and their ongoing commitment to excellence, would be an understatement,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "This is the first time in HGV’s history that we’ve had this many winners recognized at ARDA, and what a prestigious honor that is. I am proud of the extraordinary efforts and spirit of hospitality from our team members and the immense impact they have on our owners and guests each and every day.”

A full list of HGV’s ARDA Awards winners include:

ACE Employee of the Year Award – Ivan Cesar

Ivan Cesar ACE Emerging Leader Award – Eric MacMartin

– Eric MacMartin Marketing Team – Las Vegas Marketing Support Department

– Las Vegas Marketing Support Department Marketing Individual – Nicole Liepman

– Nicole Liepman Sales Team – Parc Soleil Action Line Team

– Parc Soleil Action Line Team Salesperson: Traditional Line – Rose Barone

– Rose Barone Business Administration or Operations Team – Finance and Accounting Teams

– Finance and Accounting Teams Owner/Customer Relations Team Member – Dorothea Knot-Devries

– Dorothea Knot-Devries Human Resources Team – HR People Integration Team

– HR People Integration Team Safety/Security Professional – Timothy Tucker

– Timothy Tucker Resort Assistant Manager – Joe Forgette

– Joe Forgette Resort Department Manager – Bill Deck

– Bill Deck Resort Operations Team Member – Barbara Mooney

– Barbara Mooney Housekeeping Manager – Ema Flores

– Ema Flores Housekeeping Team Member – Kristine Quiroga

– Kristine Quiroga Digital Magazine – Club Traveler

– Refurbishment: Unit – The Quin, a Hilton Club

This year’s ARDA Awards winners were selected by both industry experts, business leaders and judges outside of the industry that represent a variety of fields in relation to the category divisions. In past years, HGV has earned recognition in categories such as Inventory Revenue Management Manager, Resort General Manager and Resort Operations Team, as well as for Newsletter and Interior Design, highlighting the success and hard work of its team members.

ARDA is the D.C.-based professional association representing the vacation ownership and resort development industries, and the ARDA Awards Program is widely considered to be the paradigm in the industry.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 710,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

