Hilton Sees Q2 Adj. Earnings Below Market; Lifts FY24 Adj. Earnings Forecast - Update

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT), while reporting higher first-quarter results, on Wednesday issued second quarter forecast, and raised fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings outlook.

For the second quarter, net income is projected to be between $443 million and $457 million or $1.74 and $1.80 per share. Adjusted earnings would be between $1.80 and $1.86 per share.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $890 million and $910 million.

For the quarter, the company expects system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, to increase between 2.0 percent and 4.0 percent from the prior year.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects net income between $1.586 billion and $1.621 billion or $6.21 and $6.35 per share. This is lower than previously expected $1.69 billion and $1.73 billion or $6.57 and $6.71 per share.

Adjusted earnings are now projected to be $6.89 and $7.03 per share, higher than previously expected $6.80 and $6.94 per share. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.12 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3.375 billion and $3.425 billion, up from earlier estimate of $3.33 billion and $3.38 billion.

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is still projected to increase between 2 percent and 4 percent compared to 2023.

In the first quarter, Hilton's profit increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $265 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $390 million or $1.53 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2 percent to $2.57 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 2.0 percent, on a currency neutral basis.

