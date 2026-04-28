Hilton Worldwide Holdings Aktie

Hilton Worldwide Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DH1A / ISIN: US43300A2033

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28.04.2026 12:08:03

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $385 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $466 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $2.93 billion from $2.69 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $385 Mln. vs. $300 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.66 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.93 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.18 To $ 2.24 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.79 To $ 8.91

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