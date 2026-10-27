Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $536 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $420 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $556 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $3.325 billion from $3.120 billion last year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $536 Mln. vs. $420 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.37 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $3.325 Bln vs. $3.120 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.32 To $ 2.38 Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.07 To $ 9.13