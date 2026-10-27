Hilton Worldwide Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2DH1A / ISIN: US43300A2033
|
27.10.2026 11:07:09
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Income
(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $536 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $420 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $556 million or $2.45 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $3.325 billion from $3.120 billion last year.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $536 Mln. vs. $420 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.37 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $3.325 Bln vs. $3.120 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.32 To $ 2.38 Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.07 To $ 9.13
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
Analysen zu Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
|309,50
|-2,95%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten klare Gewinne. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.