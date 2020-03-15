Himalaya Capital Hosts Discussion on COVID-19 with Experts from China

SEATTLE, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Lu, Founder and Chairman of Himalaya Capital, hosted a video conference on March 13th, 2020 between three leading COVID-19 experts from China to share their valuable experiences fighting the virus on the frontlines over the past two months with leading scientists, health practitioners, and policy makers in the United States.

Dr. Zhiyong Peng, Director of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, first shared with the audience his intensive experiences and learnings from the ICU room treating COVID-19 patients in Wuhan. Then, Dr. Bing Cao, who is the leading author of China's manual for diagnosis and antiviral treatment for COVID-19, spoke on what his team knows about the virus and the effectiveness of various treatments. Dr. Cao has been in Wuhan, China since the end of December to coordinate China's national antiviral treatment clinical trials. Lastly, Dr. Wenhong Zhang, the Head of Infectious Disease of Huashan Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, China, spoke about public health defense in megacities such as Shanghai. Dr. Zhang has been fondly recognized as the "gatekeeper of Shanghai" by the Chinese public due to the low infection rate in the city.

Himalaya Capital has received overwhelmingly positive response from the leading US scientists, doctors, and policy makers who participated in the video conference on the credibility and importance of the information shared. They have highly encouraged us to distribute the information widely, particularly to those fighting on the frontlines to prepare and fight the inevitable onslaught of COVID-19 in the US. The experiences of Drs. Peng, Cao, and Zhang helped save thousands of lives in China and may well do the same here in the US. Therefore, we have requested and received approval from them to put their presentations and the video conference links on our website for public dissemination. Please go to our website www.himalayacapital.com to access the materials. One of the participants, Senator Bill Frist, M.D., former Senator of Tennessee and Senate Majority Leader has also shared the discussion with Dr. Zhang via his "A Second Opinion" podcast at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jt3Gou-Tjqo. If you have any questions or helpful comments, please email us at info@himcap.com.

COVID-19 is a virus that does not recognize national borders. It infects all human beings equally. We believe that close cooperation between experts in the US and China and around the world will be one of the keys to help humanity defeat this pandemic.

Himalaya Capital and the Li Lu Humanitarian Foundation have conducted philanthropic efforts in China to help local Chinese institutions battle against COVID-19 since the beginning of this crisis. The Li Lu Humanitarian Foundation have donated more than US $1.5 million in financial assistance and medical supplies. We are now shifting our efforts as it is time to defend our own communities, cities, states, and country. If we can be helpful in facilitating further discussions between the US and China on COVID-19, please feel free to reach out to us at info@himcap.com.

About Himalaya Capital Management:

Himalaya Capital was founded by Mr. Li Lu in late 1997. We manage one fund, Himalaya Capital Investors L.P., which Mr. Li Lu has been running continuously since its inception on January 1, 1998. We embrace the value investment principles of Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, and Charles Munger, and today primarily focus on publicly traded companies in Asia, with an emphasis on China. We aim to achieve superior returns by being long-term owners of high-quality companies with substantial "economic moat", great growth potential, and run by trust-worthy people.

