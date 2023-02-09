09.02.2023 12:18:26

Himax Technologies Issues Q1 Guidance; Q4 Profit Plunges - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) provided earnings and revenue growth guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

For the first quarter, the company projects IFRS profit in a range of 3.5 to 7.0 cents per ADS and non-IFRS profit in a range of 6.5 to 10.0 cents per ADS. It also expects revenue to decrease 12 to 17 percent sequentially.

For the fourth quarter, IFRS profit plunged to $42.16 million or 24.1 cents per ADS from $142.39 million or 81.5 cents per ADS in the prior-year quarter. First quarter non-IFRS profit was 27.3 cents per ADS.

Net revenues for the quarter plunged to $262.29 million from $451.90 million in the same quarter last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

