17.02.2022 12:34:02
Himax Technologies Issues Q1 Guidance; Q4 Profit Soars - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) provided earnings and revenue growth guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
For the first quarter, the company projects IFRS profit in a range of 63.5 to 69.5 cents per ADS and non-IFRS profit in a range of 67.0 to 73.0 cents per ADS. It also expects revenue to decrease 5 to 9 percent sequentially.
For the first quarter, IFRS profit soared to $142.39 million or 81.5 cents per ADS from $34.01 million or 19.5 cents per ADS in the prior-year quarter. First quarter non-IFRS profit was 84.9 cents per ADS.
Net revenues for the quarter soared 63.9 percent to $451.90 million from $275.77 million in the same quarter last year.
