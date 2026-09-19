Hims & Hers Chief Legal Officer Soleil Boughton Sells 6,236 Shares

Chief Legal Officer Soleil Boughton reported a sale of 6,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.86); post-transaction value based on Sept. 16, 2026, market close ($28).

Hims & Hers Health is a leading digital health platform with a market capitalization of $6.5 billion and TTM revenues of $2.6 billion, positioning the company as a significant player in the telehealth and direct-to-consumer healthcare market. The company leverages technology and licensed medical professionals to deliver integrated healthcare and wellness solutions at scale, creating a competitive advantage through its comprehensive product portfolio and user-friendly digital infrastructure. Despite current profitability challenges reflected in a TTM net loss of $142 million, the company's substantial revenue base and growing consumer adoption of digital health services underscore its strategic positioning in the evolving healthcare landscape.

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