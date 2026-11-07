Hims & Hers Health vs. Intuitive Surgical: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Investors seeking long-term growth often weigh the disruptive potential of telehealth against the proven dominance of medical robotics. Choosing between Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) depends on your appetite for risk and valuation.

Both companies operate within the healthcare sector but serve different ends of the market. Hims & Hers Health focuses on direct-to-consumer digital wellness and personalized prescriptions. Intuitive Surgical builds the complex hardware and software systems that surgeons use to perform minimally invasive procedures in hospitals around the world.

Hims & Hers Health operates a digital platform that connects patients with licensed healthcare providers. The company sells personalized treatment plans for hair loss, sexual health, mental health, and weight loss. Its business model relies on a substantial majority of revenue from recurring subscription purchases of prescription medications. By utilizing partner pharmacies for fulfillment and affiliated medical groups for consultations, the company maintains a scalable infrastructure.

Continue reading