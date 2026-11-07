Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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07.11.2026 04:05:02
Hims & Hers Health vs. Intuitive Surgical: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors seeking long-term growth often weigh the disruptive potential of telehealth against the proven dominance of medical robotics. Choosing between Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) depends on your appetite for risk and valuation.
Both companies operate within the healthcare sector but serve different ends of the market. Hims & Hers Health focuses on direct-to-consumer digital wellness and personalized prescriptions. Intuitive Surgical builds the complex hardware and software systems that surgeons use to perform minimally invasive procedures in hospitals around the world.
Hims & Hers Health operates a digital platform that connects patients with licensed healthcare providers. The company sells personalized treatment plans for hair loss, sexual health, mental health, and weight loss. Its business model relies on a substantial majority of revenue from recurring subscription purchases of prescription medications. By utilizing partner pharmacies for fulfillment and affiliated medical groups for consultations, the company maintains a scalable infrastructure.
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04.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
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03.11.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Intuitive Surgical-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Intuitive Surgical-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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27.10.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Intuitive Surgical-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Intuitive Surgical-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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21.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intuitive Surgical Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|406,10
|-2,51%
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