Hinge Global announced Alyssa Karrasch as Vice President of Business Development

CINCINNATI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge Global announced today that Alyssa Karrasch has joined as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy. Ms. Karrasch will report to Dean Seifert, President and Chief Operating Officer, and oversee Business Development, Global Expansion and Project Management. She will be responsible for building on Hinge Global's success, and helping to drive future growth and partnerships in the coming years. In this role, Ms. Karrasch will serve as a member of Hinge Global's executive leadership team.

Ms. Karrasch has held roles in Vendor Management, Buying/Merchandising, Program/Project management, new product development and business development/sales over the past two decades. She comes with a wealth of experience within the Retail and e-Commerce industries. Ms. Karrasch spent the last 5 ½ years with Amazon in their Seattle Headquarters where she was instrumental in growing the Amazon Fashion business, leading strategic partnerships with the largest brands in the apparel industry, and most recently leading Global Business Operations for Dash Replenishment Services.

"I am thrilled that Alyssa will be joining our team," says Fred Killingsworth, CEO and founder of Hinge Global. "She shares our values, has a proven track record within retail as well as e-Commerce and she has shown herself to be an extraordinary leader throughout her career. I am confident she will be instrumental in guiding our clients to even greater success."

Hinge Global is an e-Commerce consulting company, delivering profitable online sales growth for manufacturers and vendors on Amazon and other global marketplaces. Their team of experts delivers end-to-end solutions including detailed business analysis, industry-leading digital marketing and best-in-class operations. Hinge Global's data-driven methodology enables brands to take control of their online presence and drive brand growth.

