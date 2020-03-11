|
Hinge Health selected by CVS Health to bring digital musculoskeletal care to its pharmacy benefit management clients
SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After rigorous evaluation, CVS Health selected Hinge Health as part of its Point Solutions Management service to help its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) clients address a top medical cost driver, musculoskeletal (MSK) care. The decision was made after reviewing Hinge Health's unmatched track record, product technology, and validated outcomes. Published studies show Hinge Health avoided 2 out of 3 surgeries while reducing chronic pain, opioid use, anxiety, depression, and absenteeism. Plan sponsors can adopt Hinge Health through CVS Health's Point Solutions Management service.
MSK conditions affect 1 in 2 Americans a year, leading to an overuse of elective surgeries and opiates. Hinge Health's digital coach-led solution helps Americans address their chronic back and joint pain by combining wearable sensor-guided exercise therapy with behavioral change through 1-on-1 health coaching and education. To address high medical spend, 4 in 5 employers with a digital MSK solution have partnered with Hinge Health.
As the market leader, Hinge Health is already available to millions, enrolling upwards of 1,000 members a day to their coach-led digital solution for chronic back and joint pain. This CVS Health relationship follows other recently announced partnerships with Blues Plans.
"We are thrilled to work with CVS Health, a leader in health care transformation to help more Americans overcome their chronic back and joint pain. This relationship is a strong validation of Hinge Health's track record, enterprise readiness, and clinical outcomes," said Hinge Health CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Perez. "Already 4 in 5 employers with a digital MSK solution have selected Hinge Health, and we're excited to extend that lead with CVS Health."
About Hinge Health
Hinge Health is pioneering the world's most patient-centered digital hospital, starting with musculoskeletal health. Hinge Health's back and joint pain care pathways combine wearable sensor-guided exercise therapy with behavioral change through 1-on-1 health coaching and education. Hinge Health is the #1 musculoskeletal solution for employers and health plans. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health empowers people to reduce chronic pain, opioid use and surgeries. Learn more at http://www.hingehealth.com
