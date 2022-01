Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

DETROIT (AP) — Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal with 2:09 left in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. It was the second win in a row for the Stars, who rallied from a one-goal deficit late in the third period to send it to the extra period. After Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal with 6:14 left in regulation, Jason Robertson tied it for the Stars with 1:13 remaining.Ryan Suter, Joel Kiviranta and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas, which outshot Detroit 31-28. Braden Holtby made 24 saves and improved to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts against Detroit.Robby Fabbri, Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin had the other goals for the Red Wings, whose modest two-game winning streak came to an end. The Red Wings took a 3-2 lead midway through the second period on an unassisted goal by Larkin, who beat Holtby at the 9:16 mark. Lindell tied it again with 1:13 left in the period.Suter opened the scoring for Dallas at 12:03 of the first period. But Fabbri tied it just 23 seconds later.The Stars took the lead again when Kiviranta scored his first goal of the season at 5:50 of the second period. Suter tied it at 7:34.NOTES: The Stars swept the season series from the Red Wings 2-0. … Former Red Wings LW Justin Abdelkader was signed to a pro tryout contract by the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Grand Rapids. Abdelkader, a Michigan native, played in Switzerland last season. … Luke Glendening played his first game in Detroit since signing with Dallas as a free agent in the offseason. Glendening had played the previous eight seasons in Detroit. … The Stars scored a pair of goals by banking pucks off the body of Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljukovic. Suter did it in the first period, and Lindell late in the second. UP NEXTStars: At Philadelphia on Monday.Red Wings: At Nashville on Saturday.— More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。