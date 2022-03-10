Hip-Hop Soul Icon, Musiq Soulchild, Joins Alzheimer's Association "Music Moments" as Part of Musiq Soulchild Day Festivities

CHICAGO, MARCH 10, 2022 – Seasoned soul hip-hop artist, Musiq Soulchild, is teaming up with the Alzheimer's Association® for Music Moments — a storytelling series raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease. Today, March 10, "Musiq Soulchild Day," Soulchild is commemorating the day by sharing a moving story about his song "Like The Weather."

Musiq draws an emotional connection between "Like The Weather" and Alzheimer's "because it speaks…about things that change in hopes of things staying the same," as an empowering message to those directly impacted by the disease. He also notes, "It's really important that we help people recognize how we're all connected. And I think that's what music does. Songs like these are designed to connect and communicate to people who are going through things like Alzheimer's there's someone out there. People can be there for you. There is nothing wrong with accepting help."

March marks the second anniversary of the Alzheimer's Association Music Moments multi-genre album release and platform launch featuring narratives by renowned artists highlighting the connection between music and life's significant moments – moments we would never want to lose. The stories and the songs help spur conversation about the cause and encourage others to share their stories on social media using the hashtag #MusicMoments.

The Alzheimer's Association will continue to release new Music Moments content throughout the year and most recently shared Music Moments from Lauren Alaina , Sara Evans , rising pop singer Electra Mustaine and Walk the Moon frontman, Nicholas Petricca , joining Sting, Anthony Hamilton, Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

