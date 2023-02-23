HiPay Group: HiPay continues its growth with a 9% increase in revenues in 2022

HiPay Group

In a continuous growth momentum, annual revenues have risen 9% compared to 2021, and 29% compared to 2020.

Payment volume has increased by 14% compared to 2021 and by 35% compared to 2020.

Revenues generated in points of sale (POS) have seen a strong 44% rise compared to 2021.

Year-end figures are encouraging, with a 16% increase in revenues in the 4th quarter of 2022.

The financial support brought by BJ Invest through existing shareholder current account agreements has contributed to maintaining positive cash flow.

23 February 2023: HiPay, the fintech company specialising in omnichannel payment solutions, announces its 2022 revenues.

In millions of euros 2022 2021 Var. % Year Payment volume 7,528 6,612 +14% Revenues 58.9 53.9 +9% 4th quarter Payment volume 2,186 1,934 +13% Revenues1 17.2 14.8 +16%

















Despite a challenging context, growth continued in 2022 with a promising year-end

Driven by a continuous growth dynamic, HiPay closed the financial year with a 16% rise in its revenues for the last quarter.

Across the entire year, HiPay recorded a 35% increase in payment volume compared to 2020 and a 14% increase compared to 2021. Revenues increased by 29% compared to 2020 and by 9% compared to 2021.

This moderate progress is explained in particular by a first quarter of 2021 marked by strong growth within the context of the lockdowns imposed across Europe, in addition to unfavourable geopolitical and macroeconomic events. These factors have influenced companies’ consumption and investment decisions without, however, calling into question the positive outlook of the electronic payment market.

For the 2022 financial year period, the turnover rate on flows is 0.78%. The level of this rate is explained both by the discontinuation of local payment methods used by clients in the iGaming sector, and whose volumes were transferred to other less lucrative means, and by the increase in payment volumes in points of sale.





Success of the unified commerce offering

In June 2022, HiPay launched its Online-to-Instore offering, which allows merchants in France to unify their sales channels, offering an optimised payment service both online and in store. This offering garnered a great deal of interest and led 12 brands to choose HiPay in 2022, including Jonak, Arthus Bertrand, JOTT and OÏA Beauté.

This omnichannel growth is reflected in the turnover for transactions at the point of sale, with a 44% increase across the year compared to 2021.





Continuous growth in all sectors

In France, over 70 new contracts were signed in the retail trade sector, with brands such as Dodo, Hespéride, Atmosphera, Easypara, Notshy, Stella Forest, Sweet Pants, Avril Beauté and Aéroports de Lyon.

HiPay took advantage of the opening up of the Dutch market to increase its market share in the iGaming sector. Entain, the world leader in sports betting, chose HiPay for its expertise to support it in rolling out its bwin & Go Bet brands in Europe.

In Portugal, the payment volume increased thanks to the signing of 55 new customers, as well as growth among existing customers. In this way, HiPay strengthened its position as payment platform of choice in the online fashion sector and also made an incursion into the supermarket sector, signing a contract to handle the online orders for 21 E.Leclerc supermarkets.

In Italy, HiPay continued its growth, winning customers in new high-performance sectors, such as InsurTech and travel, particularly ferry ticketing. New brands signed include traghetti.com, RCPolizza and Capital Group.





HiPay’s offering continues its development

Alongside its commercial achievements, HiPay is continuing to enrich its offering and optimise the performance of its service.

Launch of the unified commerce offering

In France, HiPay launched the Online-to-Instore unified commerce offering to allow its merchants to offer a smoother purchase experience both online and in store.

Service performance

Strong authentication exemption requests have been made possible in France and Italy through the implementation of the new 3DS v2 protocol. Following a transaction risk analysis (TRA), HiPay’s customers can now benefit from this exemption for transactions identified as low risk. A frictionless payment process then allows them to make their purchase quickly without having to confirm a second authentication factor. In this way, merchants strike a balance between performance and security.

Optimised payment management

HiPay Console, the centralised management interface, has been optimised. Merchants can now benefit from increased security with multi-factor authentication and an improved user experience. The interface makes it possible to view, manage and configure all operations and payment data in real time.





Cash flow situation

The company has drawn fully on credit lines made available by BJ Invest, its principal shareholder, to enable it to maintain a level of cash flow necessary to meet its contractual and regulatory obligations.





Next financial communication: 6 April 2023 - 2022 year-end results.

***





About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment services provider. Using the power of payment data, we help our sellers grow by giving them a 360° overview of their business.

More information at hipay.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn.

HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0012821916 – ALHYP).

Contacts



PR

Annie Hurley (CMO)

+33 (0)6 81 16 07 52

ahurley@hipay.com

Investor Relations

contact.investisseurs@hipay.com

This release does not constitute a sale offer or the solicitation of an offer to purchase HiPay securities. If you would like more information about HiPay Group, please visit the Investors section on our website hipay.com. This release may contain provisional declarations. Although Hipay Group believes that these declarations are based on hypotheses that are reasonable on the release’s publication date, they are by nature subject to risk and uncertainty that can lead to differences between the actual figures and those indicated or inferred in these declarations. HiPay Group operates in one of the most volatile sectors where new risk factors can emerge. HiPay Group does not have any obligation to update these provisional declarations based on new information, events or circumstances.

Attachment