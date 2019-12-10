Hiperbaric Receives 2019 European Technology Award Recognizing Company's High Pressure Technology Innovation

PARIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiperbaric, the world leader in HPP technology, received The European Technology Award Dec. 6 at the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

The organization rewards the work of professionals, companies and institutions in the European technology sector. The European Technology Awards create a space for exchange and knowledge, bringing together leading professionals, companies and institutions. As a technology-based and benchmark company in its sector, Hiperbaric was awarded in the Technological Innovation category.

"We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes leading European professionals and companies that have made innovations in their industries," said Andres Hernando, Hiperbaric CEO. "Hiperbaric has a 20-year history of innovation and we continue to make R&D a major focus of our company."

Hiperbaric invests more than 10% of its net profit in R&D and more than 20% of its staff is directly or indirectly involved in R&D projects.

Hiperbaric recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at which it announced the expansion of its facility in Burgos, Spain, and its latest innovation, Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) for post-processing metal parts with additive manufacturing.

The company began its journey in the field of high pressure in 1999 with the development of its first HPP (High Pressure Processing) equipment, a technology that employs high isostatic pressure (up to 6000 bar) to extend the shelf life of food and guarantee food safety. Hiperbaric is the world leader in this technology, thanks to its commitment to R&D and its more than 20 innovation projects.

About The European Technology Awards

The European Technology Awards, created by the Professional and Business Excellence Institute, rewards professional excellence and the good work of companies and entities from varied sectors. European Technology Award winners are those whose professional career is an example of overcoming and success, based on their effort, determination and creativity. Their mission is to recognize the work of entrepreneurs, scientists, artists, and athletes for their contribution to the professional world that makes us look to the future with hope. For more information, visit http://www.theeuropeanawards.eu/.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies in the world use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. It is therefore a highly versatile technology that can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit http://www.hiperbaric.com.

