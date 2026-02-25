Hippo Holdings Aktie
Hippo Holdings Inc. Profit Falls In Q4
(RTTNews) - Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $6.0 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $44.2 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Hippo Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.6 million or $0.67 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $120.4 million from $102.0 million last year.
Hippo Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $6.0 Mln. vs. $44.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $120.4 Mln vs. $102.0 Mln last year.
