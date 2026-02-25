Hippo Holdings Aktie

Hippo Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWMD / ISIN: US4335391037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 13:04:53

Hippo Holdings Inc. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.0 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $44.2 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hippo Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.6 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $120.4 million from $102.0 million last year.

Hippo Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.0 Mln. vs. $44.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $120.4 Mln vs. $102.0 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hippo Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.